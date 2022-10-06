Another settlement in Luhansk Oblast de-occupied – Oblast Head

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Administration, said that Ukrainian defenders liberated the village of Hrekivka in Luhansk Oblast.

“Hrekivka is liberated. Heavy battles continue for other settlements of Luhansk Oblast. The Russians are preparing for a long-term defense (they dig in, mine territories, draw up reserves), but the Armed Forces of Ukraine have plans completely different,” he said.

According to Haidai, the occupiers fled from Kharkiv and Lyman to the territory of Luhansk Oblast, so it will be more difficult to drive them out from there. Also, the occupiers will no longer be surprised by an unexpected attack in this direction.