A collaborator from Starobilsk is in serious condition after a partisan attack

“Good people have blown up a car with the head of MREV (Interdistrict Registration and Examination Department of the occupiers) inside,” the Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Haidai informed. The collaborator has cooperated with Russian occupation authorities since 2014.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to