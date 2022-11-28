Christmas tree to be installed in Kyiv despite cancellation of mass events – mayor

Christmas tree will be installed in Kyiv despite cancellation of mass events, the city mayor Vitaliy Klychko said.
Klychko added that he discussed this with the military on the front lines. “One of the soldiers said: ‘Why will my child now be w/o a Christmas tree, w/o New Year’s mood?'”
“We cannot allow Putin to steal our Christmas,” the mayor said. The Christmas tree will be up to 10 m high (usually it is 30 m) & without illuminations.
Christmas tree in Kyiv last year
