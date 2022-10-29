Russians withdraw military equipment from key airfield near occupied Kherson

Satellite images from 27 October shared by OSINT analyst Tim Ehrhart show that Russian troops have fully withdrawn their military equipment stationed at the Chornobaivka airfield

Made by the Satel Logic company, they show only abandoned trenches for equipment in which the Russians attempted to hide their equipment from Ukrainian strikes.

According to Defense Express, the airfield in Chornobaivka was an important command post of the Russian army group, as well as for many formations and formations, in particular the 22nd Army Corps, the 7th Airborne Assault Division, the 127th separate reconnaissance brigade and the 20th Motorized Rifle Division.

Thus, the headquarters of the Russian Army group’s command was finally withdrawn from Chornobaivka and, apparently, at least some of the units that were engaged in the protection of the facility were withdrawn.

This comes amid reports that Russian troops are withdrawing equipment from the vulnerable west-bank grouping as Ukraine presses in south into the occupied territory. The occupation administration had already left for the east bank of the Dnipro River, and satellite images have also shown Russian military equipment evacuated to the east bank of the river.

Russian military evacuates equipment out of Kherson Oblast, satellite images show

However, an assessment by ISW found that Russia is likely preparing to defend the city, not withdraw.

Location of Chornobaivka airfield

Ukraine’s Army continues to move frontline southwards in Kherson Oblast – Operational Command South’s spox

Retreating Russian troops leave death and destruction in villages of Kherson Oblast (photo report)

