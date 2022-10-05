Kyiv sends 30 buses to help Dnipro after Russian strike on bus depot

Latest news Ukraine

Kyiv is sending 30 buses that will run on public transport routes to the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, where a Russian missile strike had decimated the municipal public transport park. 10 of them will be loaded with humanitarian aid, Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko informed.

Kyiv sends 30 buses to help Dnipro after Russian strike on bus depot ~~
Kyiv sends 30 buses to help Dnipro after Russian strike on bus depot ~~
Kyiv sends 30 buses to help Dnipro after Russian strike on bus depot ~~
Kyiv sends 30 buses to help Dnipro after Russian strike on bus depot ~~

At least one person was killed, five others were injured, and a transport company destroyed after Russia launched Iskander missiles at the central-Ukrainian city of Dnipro in the night of 30 September.

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administration Valentyn Reznichenko informed that 52 buses burned down in the fire caused by the Russian strike on a transport enterprise, another 98 were damaged.

One killed, transport company destroyed in Russia’s night strike on Dnipro

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags