Kyiv sends 30 buses to help Dnipro after Russian strike on bus depot ~~

Kyiv is sending 30 buses that will run on public transport routes to the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, where a Russian missile strike had decimated the municipal public transport park. 10 of them will be loaded with humanitarian aid, Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko informed.

At least one person was killed, five others were injured, and a transport company destroyed after Russia launched Iskander missiles at the central-Ukrainian city of Dnipro in the night of 30 September.

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administration Valentyn Reznichenko informed that 52 buses burned down in the fire caused by the Russian strike on a transport enterprise, another 98 were damaged.