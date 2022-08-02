Weak reaction to Russia’s occupation of Crimea allowed growth of Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

“Russia turned Crimea into a large military prison camp and tens of thousands of people became its victims. Crimea became a springboard for attacks on the free territory of our country. The weak and not principled enough reaction [of world] in 2014 and later enabled Russian aggression growing to such a scale,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address, adding that he invited French President Macron to join the Crimean Platform.

