Latvia to send all its Stinger air defense missile systems to Ukraine

During the meeting with Ukraine’s Defense Contact Group, Defense Minister Inara Murniece announced that Latvia would send all its Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

“Latvia responded to Ukraine’s request to supply air defense systems and decided to transfer all available Stinger air defense systems to Ukraine. We will do everything possible to deliver them to Ukraine as soon as possible,” said Murniece.

In addition, the Latvian defense minister said that Riga is actively collaborating with other allies on a new initiative to provide military training for Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in Latvia.

