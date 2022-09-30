One killed, transport company destroyed in Russia’s night strike on Dnipro

Credit: Valentyn Reznichenko 

At least one person was killed, five others were injured, and a transport company destroyed after Russia launched Iskander missiles at the central-Ukrainian city of Dnipro in the night of 30 September.

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administration Valentyn Reznichenko informed that 52 buses burned down in the fire caused by the Russian strike on a transport enterprise, another 98 were damaged.

In addition, several high-rise buildings, a gymnasium, a shop, and administrative buildings were damaged in the city where nearly 1mn Ukrainians lived before the war.

As well, Russia shelled the Nikopol district three times with Grad and heavy artillery, but there were no casualties. In Chervonohryhorivska community industrial facilities, a dozen private houses, water supply and power lines were damaged. In Nikopol shells hit private houses.

