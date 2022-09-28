EU announces 8th round of sanctions on Russia

On Sept. 28, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen proposed eighth round of sanctions on Russia for escalating the war in Ukraine with “sham” referendum in Russia’s occupied territories.

EU Commission President offered to introduce:

Russia has escalated the invasion of Ukraine to a new level.

And we are determined to make the Kremlin pay the price for this further escalation.

Today, we are proposing a new package of biting sanctions against Russia ↓

