EU announces 8th round of sanctions on Russia

EU announces 8th round of sanctions on Russia

 

Latest news Ukraine

On Sept. 28, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen proposed eighth round of sanctions on Russia for escalating the war in Ukraine with “sham” referendum in Russia’s occupied territories.

EU Commission President offered to introduce: 

  1. New listing of individuals and entities. 
  2. Import bans on Russian products, depriving Russian economy of €7 billion in revenues and export of key technologies needed for Russian war machine.
  3. Bans on providing European services
  4. Prohibition for EU nationals to sit on governing bodies of Russian state-owned companies.
  5. A legal basis for an oil price cap that will help reduce Russia’s revenues and keep global energy markets stable.

Also, in order to fix the issue of circumvention of sanctions EU is adding a new category to be able to list individuals if they circumvent sanctions.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags