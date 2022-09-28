EU announces 8th round of sanctions on Russia

On Sept. 28, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen proposed eighth round of sanctions on Russia for escalating the war in Ukraine with “sham” referendum in Russia’s occupied territories.
EU Commission President offered to introduce:
- New listing of individuals and entities.
- Import bans on Russian products, depriving Russian economy of €7 billion in revenues and export of key technologies needed for Russian war machine.
- Bans on providing European services
- Prohibition for EU nationals to sit on governing bodies of Russian state-owned companies.
- A legal basis for an oil price cap that will help reduce Russia’s revenues and keep global energy markets stable.
Russia has escalated the invasion of Ukraine to a new level.
And we are determined to make the Kremlin pay the price for this further escalation.
Today, we are proposing a new package of biting sanctions against Russia ↓
https://t.co/MrirRm1m4l
— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 28, 2022
Also, in order to fix the issue of circumvention of sanctions EU is adding a new category to be able to list individuals if they circumvent sanctions.