Kyiv’s upscale shopping center seized from Russian tycoon, now owned by Ukrainian state

The decision of Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court came into force on 11 April 2023, Economic Pravda reports.
According to the ruling, two-thirds of the Ocean Plaza Mall’s capital will become state property. This is the share in the Ocean Plaza, which belonged to Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg. Rotenberg is the co-owner of the Russian Stroygazmontazh company constructing pipelines. His shares of the Ocean Plaza were registered through the offshore Cypriot Ocean Plaza Project (Cyprus) Ethoder Investments Limited.
