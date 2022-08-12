Melitopol collaborator injured in partisan attack – mayor

Ukrainian mayor of occupied Melitopol Fedorov posted on Telegram that local collaborator Oleh Shostak had his “body part for sitting” blown up. Says explosion was from homemade explosive device.
