EU likely to sanction Russia’s chemical, machinery, steel products in 8th sanction package, no oil price cap yet – media

The EU’s eighth sanction package against Russia won’t probably feature the oil price caps, according to RFE/RL’s Europe Editor Rikard Jozwiak.

He says that the package is most likely going to include sanctions on chemicals, machinery, and steel products, plus listings of individuals involved in Russia’s illegal “referenda” in Ukraine’s occupied parts.

as the G7 still is working on the details of the oil price cap, it prob won't feature in the immediate EU sanctions package on #Russia. but there will likely be sanctions on chemicals, machinery, steel products (€12 bn worth) + listings a dozen for the "referenda". #Ukraine — Rikard Jozwiak (@RikardJozwiak) September 25, 2022