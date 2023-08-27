Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Foreign Ministry: Five EU countries’ intention to extend Ukraine grain ban unacceptale

The intention of Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, and Hungary to extend the ban on importing Ukrainian grain until the year-end is “categorically unacceptable,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry says.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs declares that the intention of Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, and Hungary to extend the ban on importing Ukrainian grain until the end of this year is “categorically unacceptable,” Interfax Ukraine reports.

“We drew attention to the statement of the Minister of Agriculture of Poland that his country, as well as Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary support the extension of the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain until the end of 2023. We consider it categorically unacceptable to continue trade restrictions on the import of agricultural products of Ukraine after the ban of the European Commission expires on September 15,” reads the statement published on 26 August.

The Foreign Ministry believes that such unilateral restrictions “do not correspond to the spirit and letter of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU and the principles and norms of the EU Single Market.” 

The Ministry calls on the leadership of the EU and these countries, some of which have received additional funding for the relevant sectors from the European budget, to find a balanced solution based on EU legislation and the Association Agreement.

