Mobilized men blocked from crossing Russian border ~~

Russian men are being stopped at the Russia border in airports based on lists of draftees compiled by military recruitment offices, the Russian media The Bell reported.

The Bell’s interlocutors in the aviation sphere explained that the recruitment offices submit data in citizens who are prohibited from leavinf the country into a single database.

To travel abroad, those on the lists will need permission from the military commissariat.

Apparently, not only the airports are being closed to draftees but land border crossings as well. Earlier in the day, Russian lawyer Pavel Chikov shared in Telegram a photo of a paper by which a man was blocked from crossing the Russian-Georgian land border at the Verhniy Lars checkpoint.

Credit: Pavel Chikov
