Ukraine says Russia ‘very far’ from seizing Bakhmut – Reuters

Ukraine has denied claims made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, that his forces had raised the Russian flag over the administration building in the eastern town of Bakhmut. A spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern military command said that fighting was ongoing around the building, and that Russian forces were “very far” from capturing the town, Reuters reports.

On 29 March, the UK Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian operations in the Donetsk town of Bakhmut may have secured a critical supply line for Ukrainian defenders, while the factory north of Bakhmut’s center likely remains contested despite Russian media claims that it fell to Russians.

Earlier in March the Military Administration of Chasiv Yar city, located next to Bakhmut, evacuated all kids to a safer place, far from the frontlines.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Bakhmut, Russian offensive