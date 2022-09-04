Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 2 Russian missiles – Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

“A total of more than ten missiles were fired, two of which Kh-59 and presumably “Iskander-K” were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

On Sept. 4, Ukrainian Air Force shot down an X-59 cruise missile over Mykolaiv Oblast, another missile was destroyed in the area of Kryvyi Rih city, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.