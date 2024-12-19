Eng
Poll: Ukraine’s former president’s party leads in public approval despite overall critical view of parliament

Traditionally Ukraine’s Parliament has the lowest approval rating among all government institutions, albeit 74% also believe parliament should be more influential.
Ukraine's Parliament
Ukraine’s Parliament. Illustrative image.
A new poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) reveals that former President Petro Poroshenko’s “European Solidarity” party receives the highest public approval among parliamentary factions, though Ukrainians remain generally critical of all parliamentary groups.

According to the survey conducted between 1-9 December 2024, 36% of respondents believe European Solidarity’s activities benefit Ukraine, while 41% think they hinder the country’s development. This represents the most favorable rating among all parliamentary factions.

The “Voice” party ranked second in public approval, with 29% positive and 35% negative evaluations. It has been portraying itself as reformist party which grew from civil society activism.

It was followed by “Motherland” with 25% positive and 47% negative assessments, left-wing populist party led by Yulia Tymoshenko, currently the longest-sitting party leader in the parliament.

The ruling “Servant of the People” party faced particularly strong criticism, with only 18% of respondents viewing their activities as beneficial to Ukraine, while 65% believed they impeded the country’s development.

The “Platform for Life and Peace” group received the lowest approval, with just 15% positive evaluations compared to 50% negative. This is the parliamentary group formed of the most pro-Russian MPs, some of whom have changed their views after the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine full-scale war.

Despite the overall critical stance, the survey found that 55% of Ukrainians view at least one parliamentary faction positively, while 16% of respondents believed that all current factions hinder Ukraine’s development.

The nationwide survey included 1,000 respondents from government-controlled territories, excluding temporarily occupied regions and Ukrainians who left the country after 24 February 2022.

KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetsky noted that while Ukrainians traditionally view parliament the most negatively among all branches of power, the majority (74%) also believe parliament should be more influential.

