Germany will send 2 more Mars II MLRS, 50 Dingo vehicles, which it previously refused to send, to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that Germany will supply Ukraine with two more MARS II multiple rocket launchers including 200 rockets and 50 Dingo armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, Zeit reports.

Germany handed over three Mars II rocket launchers to Ukraine before that.

The Dingo general defense transport vehicle is an armored automobile and armed wheeled vehicle for patrol and reconnaissance. At the beginning of September, the German government refused to supply Dingo cars to Ukraine, of which the Bundeswehr has more than 500 units.

