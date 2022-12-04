Russia uses chemical weapons against Ukrainian soldiers

Russian forces dropped grenades containing chloropicrin from a drone on Ukrainian positions and Soviet-made K-51 tear gas grenades in the eastern part of the country, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has informed.

The use of chemical and biological weapons in war was prohibited by the 1925 Geneva Protocol.

Russian troops used chemical weapons against Ukrainian soldiers The invaders used Soviet-made K-51 tear gas grenades & dropped grenades containing chloropicrin from a drone in the eastern part of the country – Ukrainian Navy https://t.co/vQ4nWNXXvB pic.twitter.com/1nDSyWzbo4 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 4, 2022

