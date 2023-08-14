Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

President Zelenskyy wants to expand domestic production and imports of drones

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy says upscaling the domestic production and imports of drones is one of the most important tasks, says the UAVs are consumables in the war zone.
byYuri Zoria
14/08/2023
1 minute read
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his 22 June 2023 noon address. Photo: screenshot from the official video
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that the country’s domestic production of drones and their supply from foreign partners should increase, adding that it is too early to say that such efforts are sufficient, according to Ukrinform.

“Obviously, the Ukrainian production of drones – Leleka, Fury, etc. – as well as supplies from partners and all forms of imports – must grow, and this is one of the most important tasks. It is very important that all officials in the defense system perceive this task exactly as it is said on the frontline,” Zelensky emphasized in evening video address to the nation.

According to the president, “Drones are consumables, and there should be as many of them as needed – as our warriors need – to save lives and ensure results in battles. There is much to be done in this area, and it is too early to say that we are doing enough.”

