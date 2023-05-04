Attacks on Russian fuel storage facilities may lead to military refueling changes – UK intel

Screenshots from social media videos showing the fire at a Russian oil depot in Krasnodar Krai near Volna settlement on 3 May 2023.
In its latest intelligence update, the UK Defense Ministry says May 3 drone attack on Russia’s Taman fuel depot “follows a pattern of Russian fuel storage sites being damaged since the start of the year,” and the disruption of fuel logistics “will likely force adjustments to Russia’s military refuelling operations to mitigate targeting.”
The ministry tweeted:
- “On 3 May 2023 a fire broke out at a Russian fuel depot in Volna on the Russian mainland side of the Kerch Strait, close to the Crimean bridge. It was initiated by a suspected drone strike.”
- “This follows a pattern of Russian fuel storage sites being damaged since the start of the year, with fuel depots in occupied Ukraine and the Russia-Ukraine border regions remaining particularly vulnerable to attack.”
- “The disruption to the fuel storage and distribution network will likely force adjustments to Russia’s military refuelling operations to mitigate targeting.”
- “Russian adjustments could include deploying additional protection measures at fuel storage sites, as seen in [Tuapse] in Russia, or relying on infrastructure in less threatened regions.”
