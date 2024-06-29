Eng
Ukraine’s explosive ordnance disposal units clear 30,000 square kilometers of land in two years

The area is equivalent to the size of Belgium or Moldova.
byOlena Mukhina
29/06/2024
1 minute read
POM-2 Russian landmine in the Donbas
Soviet-designed antipersonnel landmine POM-2, revealed by SBU in the war zone of Luhansk Oblast. Mines of this type are laid exclusively remotely, using special launchers or aerial vehicles to disperse them. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian Colonel Ruslan Berehulia, the head of the Main Department of Mine Action, said that Defense Ministry specialists checked and cleared 30,000 square kilometers of Ukraine during the last two years, as per ArmyInform.

The area is comparable to the size of countries like Belgium (30.7 thousand square km) or Moldova (33.8 thousand square km).

Since 2022, nearly 174,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land have been contaminated with explosives. As a result, 144,000 square kilometers are considered to be potentially dangerous due to mines and explosive remnants of war, noted Ruslan Berehulia.

In April 2022, Ukraine set up the Corps of Deminers. As of 2024, units from the Defense Ministry and the Ukrainian Armed Forces have joined the organization to carry out tasks in de-occupied territories.

According to him, these units already operate in Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions. The Corps of Deminers will include 5,000 specialists.

Earlier, Ukrainian Navy sailors destroyed a World War II-era naval anchor mine found in one of the shipping channels in the Black Sea, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

Ukrainian Navy destroys WWII-era naval mine in Black Sea

Earlier, Ukrainian Navy sailors destroyed a World War II-era naval anchor mine found in one of the shipping channels in the Black Sea, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

Ukrainian Navy destroys WWII-era naval mine in Black Sea

