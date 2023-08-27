Ukrainian frontline cafe hit in Russian attack

Reports from regional Ukrainian officials indicate that Russian forces have conducted an attack on a cafe situated in a strategically significant area in the northeastern part of Ukraine. The assault resulted in the loss of two civilian lives, with another individual sustaining injuries. The location of this shelling, near the city of Kupiansk, raises concerns that Russia might be attempting to take control of this region, which was retaken by Ukraine during a rapid counteroffensive in September of the previous year, following over half a year of Russian occupation.

Recent developments have underscored the precarious situation in the area. Ukrainian authorities recently initiated a mandatory evacuation effort, affecting approximately 12,000 civilians across 37 towns and villages around Kupiansk. This evacuation was prompted by intense clashes.

Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, conveyed via a Telegram post that the cafe in the eastern suburb of Kupiansk, the village known as Podoly, had been hit by Russian shells earlier today. Rescue operations were promptly initiated at the affected site to address the aftermath of the attack.

Notably, UK military intelligence has also been monitoring the situation. Their assessment has indicated that Russia could be contemplating an escalation of its offensive actions in the vicinity of Kupiansk and the nearby town of Lyman. Such a move could be aimed at relieving pressure on Russian forces operating near Bakhmut and within the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Reports suggest that Ukrainian counteroffensive efforts have been gradually advancing in these areas.

At the site of the shelling in the village of Podoly near Kupiansk, war crime prosecutors are currently working to assess the extent of the damage and to gather information about the incident that led to the loss of lives and injuries.