Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukrainian frontline cafe hit in Russian attack

byOrysia Hrudka
27/08/2023
2 minute read
Photo source: Kharkiv Prosecutor Office
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Reports from regional Ukrainian officials indicate that Russian forces have conducted an attack on a cafe situated in a strategically significant area in the northeastern part of Ukraine. The assault resulted in the loss of two civilian lives, with another individual sustaining injuries. The location of this shelling, near the city of Kupiansk, raises concerns that Russia might be attempting to take control of this region, which was retaken by Ukraine during a rapid counteroffensive in September of the previous year, following over half a year of Russian occupation.

Recent developments have underscored the precarious situation in the area. Ukrainian authorities recently initiated a mandatory evacuation effort, affecting approximately 12,000 civilians across 37 towns and villages around Kupiansk. This evacuation was prompted by intense clashes.

Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, conveyed via a Telegram post that the cafe in the eastern suburb of Kupiansk, the village known as Podoly, had been hit by Russian shells earlier today. Rescue operations were promptly initiated at the affected site to address the aftermath of the attack.

Notably, UK military intelligence has also been monitoring the situation. Their assessment has indicated that Russia could be contemplating an escalation of its offensive actions in the vicinity of Kupiansk and the nearby town of Lyman. Such a move could be aimed at relieving pressure on Russian forces operating near Bakhmut and within the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Reports suggest that Ukrainian counteroffensive efforts have been gradually advancing in these areas.

At the site of the shelling in the village of Podoly near Kupiansk, war crime prosecutors are currently working to assess the extent of the damage and to gather information about the incident that led to the loss of lives and injuries.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts