EU plans to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers

The European Union plans to train up to 15,000 Ukrainian servicemen as part of the newly created training mission, Spiegel reported.

Military mission should be agreed in Brussels next week. Then a decision on the project should be made at the next official meeting of the EU Council on Oct. 17.

The Ukrainian military training program has been operating in Britain since the summer, which can provide training for up to 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen every 120 days.
Finland, Sweden, Canada, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and New Zealand announced their participation in the training of the Ukrainian military.

France, Poland and Germany are ready to help with the creation of a special mission for the training of the Ukrainian military in Europe. This is stated in the joint statement of the ministers of foreign affairs, published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany.

