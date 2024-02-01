Eng
The Latest

Zelenskyy urges EU leaders to approve billions of Euros for weapons fund

The fund would have an annual budget of approximately €5 billion focused on joint procurement of weapons and training Ukrainian troops
byAlya Shandra
01/02/2024
2 minute read
Zelenskyy EU council
Zelenskyy addresses the EU Council Screenshot from video shared on his Twitter
In an impassioned video address to European Union leaders on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for the creation of a multi-billion euro fund to provide weapons and military aid to Ukraine.

The fund will allow more stable military support for Ukraine as North Korea and Iran, ramp up their arms delivery for Russia’s war.

Zelensky stressed that unity among EU nations is critical to establish the proposed “Ukraine Assistance Fund” within the European Peace Facility. He called for at least € 5bn per year over a period of 4 years, describing it as a “clear priority.”

“While North Korea and Iran are supplying Russia with weapons, unfortunately, the implementation of the European plan to supply one million artillery shells to Ukraine is being delayed,” Zelensky said. “And this too is a signal of global competition, which Europe cannot afford to lose.”

The Ukrainian leader welcomed the EU’s approval of €50 bn for the new “Ukraine Facility” which he said “sends a strong signal that Ukraine will withstand any challenges, as will Europe.”

However, Zelensky emphasized the need for more sustained funding through the proposed weapons fund.

“By launching the EU’s Ukraine Facility, we are creating a sustainable financial instrument that will work not only today but also tomorrow and will strengthen Ukrainian resilience,” he said.

Zelensky credited EU unity for sending “a signal across the Atlantic and around the world that the international rules-based world order will endure challenges.”

“Europe sets the tone for global affairs through its unity. This is already a fact. And it must remain this way,” he added.

The Ukrainian president concluded by expressing his faith in the EU, saying, “I believe that European unity will preserve normal life on our continent. I am as confident in this as you all are.”

