EU agrees on Russian oil price cap of $60 per barrel after fraught talks – NYT

Latest news Ukraine

Diplomats from the European Union agreed on Friday to set a top price of $60 per barrel for Russian oil cargoes, according to Andrzej Sados, Poland’s ambassador to the bloc and a key negotiator of the policy, as well as other E.U. diplomats and officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media, NYT reports.

According to NYT, the policy, devised by the Group of 7 industrialized nations and their allies, aims to limit Russia’s revenue while averting a global oil shock.

An official announcement by the G7 was expected by Sunday, the diplomats and officials said.

Talks to set the cap in Brussels were contentious, spanning more than a week.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags