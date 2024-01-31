Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Bloomberg: Western diplomats warn that without US aid, Ukrainian Army to confront significant challenges by late spring

byOlena Mukhina
31/01/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi during his meeting with frontline commanders
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi during his meeting with frontline commanders in the beginning of 2024. Photo: Zaluzhnyi’s press service
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine lacks weapons to protect its cities as vital EU and US assistance is being held by political disputes, and while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fights with his commander-in-chief over military strategy, as per Bloomberg

According to Western officials familiar with the conditions on the frontlines, the situation on the battlefield is increasingly dire, with Kyiv’s forces struggling at times to hold back Russian troops.

In addition, a European diplomat says that Ukraine’s air defenses, which rely heavily on expensive interceptors provided by the allies, weren’t able to destroy as many targets as in the past in the recent Russian missile attacks.

While Ukrainian officials say that they will keep up the fight against Russia’s invasion forces even if allied support doesn’t come through, in reality, the country doesn’t have enough artillery and air-defense munitions to supply all of its military units. 

This week, European defense ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss the need to boost the bloc’s defense industry and its military aid to Ukraine.

In 2023, the EU pledged to supply Ukrainian armed forces with 1 million rounds of ammunition.

European allies are expected to miss their promise of providing the ammunition, delivering only about 600,000 by 1 March. The ministers may seek to count other supplies to boost the total, but still won’t reach the 1 million goal, according to the diplomats.

The sources said that even if EU aid does come through, the lack of US support would be felt by Ukrainian forces on the battlefield by late spring 2024.

The challenges have also grown due to the tensions between Zelenskyy and his military chief, Valery Zaluzhnyi, as the front lines have stagnated, according to Western diplomats.

Read also:

 

 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts