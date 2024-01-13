Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Ukraine rolls out NATO-standard automated military logistics system

Ukraine has implemented a digital logistics platform aimed at fully automating its military’s supply chain management and eliminating paper-based processes.
byAlya Shandra
13/01/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian army repairs logistics
Repairs in the Ukrainian army. Photo from open sources
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has completed the first phase of implementing an automated defense resource management system in the Armed Forces based on System Analysis Program Development (SAP), the Ministry of Defense said.

The system should help increase accountability in the Ukrainian army and better track military support from its allies. As well, it takes Ukraine one step further towards NATO integration.

SAP is a leading international resource management system used by 28 NATO countries.

The system automates supply processes, generates information on warehouse inventories, requests, allows seeing real needs, purchasing for and providing the army with everything necessary in a timely manner.

“The priority of the Ministry of Defense is the implementation of automated systems and the rejection of paper processes. SAP will help us ensure the most modern process of managing defense resources,” Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chornohorenko said at a meeting with partners.

Thanks to SAP, the Ukrainian army has automated control over the supply and accounting of weapons and military equipment at major bases. This also applies to spare parts for the equipment Ukraine receives as part of international technical assistance.

“For the system to work everywhere, warehouse employees have already been adapted and trained. The ultimate implementation of the system should result in a complete automation of logistics processes and a full rejection of paper workflow in logistics operations,” summarized Oksana Ferchuk, Adviser to the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

The plan is to inventory assets at all warehouses and military units working with the SAP system by the end of 2024. They will also be fully modernized.

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts