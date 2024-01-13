Ukraine rolls out NATO-standard automated military logistics system

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has completed the first phase of implementing an automated defense resource management system in the Armed Forces based on System Analysis Program Development (SAP), the Ministry of Defense said.

The system should help increase accountability in the Ukrainian army and better track military support from its allies. As well, it takes Ukraine one step further towards NATO integration.

SAP is a leading international resource management system used by 28 NATO countries.

The system automates supply processes, generates information on warehouse inventories, requests, allows seeing real needs, purchasing for and providing the army with everything necessary in a timely manner.

“The priority of the Ministry of Defense is the implementation of automated systems and the rejection of paper processes. SAP will help us ensure the most modern process of managing defense resources,” Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chornohorenko said at a meeting with partners.

Thanks to SAP, the Ukrainian army has automated control over the supply and accounting of weapons and military equipment at major bases. This also applies to spare parts for the equipment Ukraine receives as part of international technical assistance.

“For the system to work everywhere, warehouse employees have already been adapted and trained. The ultimate implementation of the system should result in a complete automation of logistics processes and a full rejection of paper workflow in logistics operations,” summarized Oksana Ferchuk, Adviser to the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

The plan is to inventory assets at all warehouses and military units working with the SAP system by the end of 2024. They will also be fully modernized.

