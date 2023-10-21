Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Germany commits 200 million euros for Ukraine’s recovery

Focus is on education, healthcare, water supply, and city rebuilding. This commitment brings Germany’s total support for Ukraine’s civilian population to almost one billion euros since February 2022.
byOrysia Hrudka
21/10/2023
1 minute read
Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany, announced during his visit to Ukraine on Friday that Germany will allocate an additional 200 million euros for Ukraine’s recovery, as reported by “European Truth” citing DPA.

Flasbarth, responsible in the German federal government for coordinating efforts to aid Ukraine’s recovery, explained that the funds will be directed towards education, healthcare, clean water supply, and the reconstruction of cities.

While in Kyiv, Flasbarth also emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine’s key economic sectors, such as agriculture, as “people need prospects and job opportunities.”

With this contribution, Germany’s Ministry for Recovery will have allocated nearly one billion euros in total to support Ukraine’s civilian population since the start of full-scale Russian aggression in February 2022.

Also, on 20 October Germany announced about sending a new military aid package to Ukraine, the German Federal Government reported.

