Germany commits 200 million euros for Ukraine’s recovery

Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany, announced during his visit to Ukraine on Friday that Germany will allocate an additional 200 million euros for Ukraine’s recovery, as reported by “European Truth” citing DPA.

Flasbarth, responsible in the German federal government for coordinating efforts to aid Ukraine’s recovery, explained that the funds will be directed towards education, healthcare, clean water supply, and the reconstruction of cities.

While in Kyiv, Flasbarth also emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine’s key economic sectors, such as agriculture, as “people need prospects and job opportunities.”

Heute Morgen Ankunft in Kyiv. Habe mich sehr über das Wiedersehen mit meinem Vorgänger Botschafter @MJaegerT gefreut. Unsere UM‘in @SteffiLemke ist auf dem Weg zur wichtigen internationalen Umweltkonferenz und bei mir stehen Gespräche zum Wiederaufbau der #Ukraine an. pic.twitter.com/h0ZeGIewDx — Jochen Flasbarth (@JochenFlasbarth) October 20, 2023

With this contribution, Germany’s Ministry for Recovery will have allocated nearly one billion euros in total to support Ukraine’s civilian population since the start of full-scale Russian aggression in February 2022.

Also, o n 20 October Germany announced about sending a new military aid package to Ukraine, the German Federal Government reported.

