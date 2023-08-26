Ukraine Defense Minister on Germany considering transfer of Taurus missiles: “I don’t think it will take a year”

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told BILD that he believes that Germany would finally decide to transfer its Taurus missiles to Ukraine and that taking this decision would not last “a whole year.”

For weeks, German officials have been discussing the possibility to donate Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but currently no decision has been made.

“I am really optimistic and see in the future that we will also get Taurus from Germany,” Reznikov told BILD, adding, “After all, Germany is really a serious partner of Ukraine in this war. And we have already received many very modern things from Germany.”

Reznikov says there already are various coalitions such as the tank or artillery coalition of countries that supply Ukraine with weapons in the country’s effort to counter Russian aggression. Britain was the first country to send Ukraine its Storm Shadow cruise missiles, then France joined the “missile coalition” transferring its Scalp missiles. Germany may become another member of this coalition by sending its Tauruses.

Asked when the Ukrainian Defense Minister expects delivery of German missiles, Reznikov replied:

“That is really a difficult question. But I don’t think it will take a whole year.”

