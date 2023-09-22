Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine allows lowercase “Russia” in informal writing

Ukraine’s language commission permitted the lowercase spelling of “Russia,” “Moscow,” “Muscovy,” “State Duma of the Russian Federation,” and similar words in unofficial texts.
byMaria Tril
22/09/2023
1 minute read
Children are in the metro station while Russian missile attack on the city of Kyiv. Photo: Konstyantyn Liberov
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The National Commission on State Language Standards in Ukraine allowed the lowercase spelling of “Russia,” “Moscow,” and similar words in unofficial texts.

According to the statement, spelling the names “Russian Federation,” “Russia,” “Moscow,” “Muscovy,” “State Duma of the Russian Federation,” etc., with a lowercase letter in informal texts will not be considered incorrect.

The experts made this decision after considering official letters from the Institute of the Ukrainian Language and the Potebnya Institute of Linguistics.

The Commission made the decision, taking into account the appeals in social media of the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk. Earlier, Vereshchuk called on the National Commission to formalize the lowercase spelling of “Russia” and similar words.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi said the state’s name, “Russian Federation,” should be capitalized in official documents.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts