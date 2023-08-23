Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Three drones attack Moscow, one hits business center building

Iryna Voichuk
23/08/2023
Credit: TASS
On the night of 23 August, three drones attacked Moscow, all were allegedly neutralized, but one hit a building in the Moscow City business district, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, two drones were shot down by air defense over the Mozhaisky and Khimki districts of the Moscow Oblast. The third drone was allegedly suppressed by electronic warfare and hit the Neva Tower building in the Moscow City business and government district of Russia’s capital.

TASS, the Russian propaganda media outlet reported that glazing on three building floors was damaged.

Moscow airports were closed for departures and arrivals overnight, but resumed operations in the morning, according to Russian media reports.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said windows were blown out in several residential buildings next to the business center. “There is no information about casualties,” Sobyanin added.

