Russian troops force schools to adopt Kremlin-curated curriculum in occupied territories of Ukraine – General Staff

The Moscow-installed authorities in the temporarily occupied village of Bekhtery in Kherson Oblast have opened a school that introduced education based on the Russian curriculum, says the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian troops have forced children from four settlements – Obloyi, Tendrivske, Zburiivka, and Novochornomoria to study at the school. Their parents have been threatened by administrative penalties if children avoid visiting the institution.

“The Moscow regime continues the illegal integration of the population of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into its cultural and educational space,” according to the General Staff.

Earlier, the Institute of Mass Information said that Russia changed the national education program and included mandatory “basic military training” and “patriotism” lessons in the school curriculum in the occupied territories to prepare them for service in the armed forces.