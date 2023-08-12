Zelenskyy: Greece becomes 14th country to join security guarantee declaration for Ukraine

On 12 August, Greece became the 14th country to join the G7 declaration providing security guarantees to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this.

“I am grateful to Greece for joining the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine. Greece became the 14th country to support security guarantees for Ukraine. I am grateful to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his commitment to the Ukrainian-Greek partnership. We work together on Ukraine’s path to NATO,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Following the recent NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries adopted a declaration on security guarantees that should be in place before Ukraine joins NATO. The Ukrainian Presidential Office assured that the security guarantees received by Ukraine would not be a “Budapest-2,” referring to the 1994 Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances, under which Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange for security assurances from Russia, the UK, and the US. In 2014, Russia invaded Ukraine.

