G7 nations establish Ukraine’s security guarantee framework at Vilnius NATO summit

During the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed on a framework document regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, according to a report from European Pravda’s correspondent in Vilnius.

The document, titled “Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine,” has been open for any country to sign, according to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose country currently presides over the G7.

“We, the G7, and Volodymyr (Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine) have gathered again today, after the G7 summit,” Kishida stated.

United States President Joe Biden expressed his gratitude to President Zelenskyy for Ukraine’s global defense efforts.

“Ukraine is defending the world,” he emphasized. “Today, we are launching a G7 declaration that guarantees Ukraine’s security in the foreseeable future,” Biden announced.

The UK government had previously indicated that the G7 countries have prepared long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, referring to them as historic and a step towards ending the current phase of the war.

The head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, suggested that security guarantees from Western partners will be provided later, by Spring 2024, rather than at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Russian reaction to G7 security guarantees

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, declared that providing security guarantees to Ukraine is very dangerous. This information comes from Russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

“Providing Ukraine with any security guarantees is extremely erroneous and very dangerous, they encroach on Russia’s security, this can lead to negative consequences and will make Europe much more dangerous for many years,” Putin’s spokesman said.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: NATO, security guarantees for Ukraine