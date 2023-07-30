Ukraine, US to begin talks on security guarantees next week – Presidential Office

Ukraine will begin talks with the US on a bilateral agreement for security guarantees as early as next week, Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak says.

“These guarantees will remain in effect until Ukraine becomes a member of NATO, which is the most reliable security guarantee,” he explains.

“While the war continues in our country and we cannot join NATO, our state must seek reliable guarantees to ensure security during this transitional period.”

According to him, Ukraine will establish a system of bilateral agreements with the allies who signed the Joint Declaration approved by the leaders of the G7 nations during a meeting in Vilnius, which will include specific security guarantees.

“Currently, we are working on bilateral agreements with each of these countries. We will begin negotiations with the US next week.”

Security guarantees for Ukraine will include specific and long-term assurances, mechanisms, financial and military support, and sanctions that will help the country deter Russian aggression, Yermak says.