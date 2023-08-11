UK intel: Russia seeks to present Belarusian troops as positional force against NATO

On 7 August 2023, the Belarussian Ministry of Defence announced that the 6th Separate Guards Mechanised Brigade (6 SGMB) would conduct an exercise in the Grodno area of north-western Belarus, near the Polish and Lithuanian borders, British intel reported.

According to British intelligence, these exercises are likely part of the Belarussian military’s routine training cycle. 6 SGMB’s home garrison is in Grodno, and it is unlikely that the formation is currently deployed with the enablers it would need to make it combat-ready.

“The ministry said that the exercise intended to incorporate lessons learned by the Russian military in Ukraine. There is a realistic possibility that the Belarussian troops will be joined by a small number of Wagner Group advisors acting in a training role,” UK intel said in its daily report.

“However, Russia is almost certainly keen to promote Belarussian forces as posturing against NATO,” British intel concluded.

