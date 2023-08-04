Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Russia’s Defense Ministry: Massive kamikaze drone attack on Crimea repelled

bySerge Havrylets
04/08/2023
1 minute read
Feodosia on a map. Credit: Deepstatemap.live
The Defense Ministry of Russia claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a swarm of kamikaze drones against occupied Crimea in southern Ukraine last night.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the air defense destroyed ten unmanned aerial vehicles and suppressed three using electronic warfare systems in occupied Feodosiya, the southeastern part of the Crimean Peninsula.

However, one of the videos recorded by locals in Feodosiya last night showed the Russian air defense systems firing at a vague flying object in the night sky, followed by a powerful explosion, allegedly after a kamikaze drone hit its target on the ground. In the video below, a voiceover commenting on the explosion clearly stated that an oil depot was hit.

Since its illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russia deployed thousands of troops and military equipment to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula, including to the city of Feodosiya, which is an important logistics hub for the Russian army.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
