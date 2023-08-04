Russia’s Defense Ministry: Massive kamikaze drone attack on Crimea repelled

The Defense Ministry of Russia claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a swarm of kamikaze drones against occupied Crimea in southern Ukraine last night.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the air defense destroyed ten unmanned aerial vehicles and suppressed three using electronic warfare systems in occupied Feodosiya, the southeastern part of the Crimean Peninsula.

However, one of the videos recorded by locals in Feodosiya last night showed the Russian air defense systems firing at a vague flying object in the night sky, followed by a powerful explosion, allegedly after a kamikaze drone hit its target on the ground. In the video below, a voiceover commenting on the explosion clearly stated that an oil depot was hit.

Since its illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russia deployed thousands of troops and military equipment to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula, including to the city of Feodosiya, which is an important logistics hub for the Russian army.

