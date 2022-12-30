US drone observed explosions in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea

Photos of Russian air defenses working above Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, on 30 December. Photo via Krymskyi Veter

A powerful explosion was heard in Rusdian-occupied Crimea at around 10 AM, the local Telegram channel Krymskyi Veter reported. The channel says that, according to eyewitnesses, this was the most powerful explosion yet, and during the explosion, a helicopter and airplane were in the sky, while the missile carrier ship Bora was at sea.

Occupation governor Razvozhaev reported that air defenses were active. Photos and videos shared to social media show traces of air defense missiles in the sky.

A US drone observed the explosions, according to Flight Radar.

Since the morning, an RQ-4B Global Hawk UAV with call sign FORTE10 was flying over the Black Sea. It took off from Catania airbase in Sicily and is still in the air, according to Flightradar flight-tracking portal.

The mission of such a UAV is to monitor air defense areas and collect data on how the Russian Armed Forces respond to combat situations.

Earlier, the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces repeatedly stated that the USA was sharing intelligence information in real time.

Previously, a Global Hawk was reported to be circling near Crimea was during Ukraine’s combined aerial and naval drone attack of 29 October, which was classified by defense experts as more important than the sinkage of Russia’s Moskva flagship, and as important as the liberation of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island. The fully remote attack reportedly damaged three Russian warships.

