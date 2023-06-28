Polish, Lithuanian presidents make surprise visit to Kyiv to back Ukraine’s NATO bid

Presidents Andrzej Duda of Poland, Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and Gitanas Nausėda of Lithuania. Photo: Twitter/Gitanas Nauseda

On 28 June, presidents Gitanas Nausėda of Lithuania and Andrzej Duda of Poland arrived on an unannounced visit to Kyiv.

“Ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius with one main message – Ukraine’s place is in NATO,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of his arrival.

Lithuania’s President planned to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the adoption of Ukraine’s Constitution to discuss “Ukraine’s place is in NATO” before the Alliances’ upcoming summit set for 11-12 July in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. NATO leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine’s membership prospects at the meeting.

Earlier, Nausėda also announced that Lithuania had purchased two NASAMS air defense systems for Ukraine.

“The President of Ukraine has repeatedly raised the issue of the possible transfer of NASAMS systems to Ukraine, and today an agreement was signed between Lithuania and the Norwegian company Kongsberg that we will buy and provide Ukraine with two modernized NASAMS launch systems, and they will be delivered to Ukraine in the near future,” Nausėda said in The Hague on 27 June, as quoted by LRT.

UNIAN reported that Polish President Andrzej Duda also came to Kyiv to discuss a number of issues with President Zelenskyy, including the situation on the front and the threat of a Russian terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Polish president also planned to discuss the topic of the preparations for the NATO Summit in July, according to the Polish president’s office.

Lithuania and Poland have consistently stood as strong supporters of Ukraine within NATO and the EU, advocating for its inclusion in both alliances.

