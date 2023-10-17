Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine’s combat-damaged Leopard tanks undergo repairs in Lithuania

The Lithuanian armed forces are collaborating with the German defense industry in Lithuania to repair Leopard tanks that were damaged in combat in Ukraine.
byIryna Voichuk
17/10/2023
Leopard 2A4 of the Ukrainian Army / Photo credit: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Lithuanian armed forces have begun working jointly with the German defense industry in Lithuania to repair Leopard tanks damaged in combat in Ukraine, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry reported. Once restored, the fighting vehicles will return to the front lines.

Earlier, Vilnius repaired and returned to Ukraine German-provided PzH2000 self-propelled Howitzers damaged in action.

Additionally, a group of 18 Ukrainian mechanics were trained by Lithuanian specialists on repairing howitzers, which lose technical capabilities from intense use. The ability to repair howitzers under battlefield conditions is extremely important for the Ukrainian military.

On 11 October, the Lithuanian Cabinet of Ministers approved over $1 million in funding for three new projects to reconstruct a kindergarten, school, and essential infrastructure in Ukrainian settlements affected by Russian aggression.

In early October, Ukraine received the first set of Leopard tanks repaired by Poland’s Bumar-Łabędy defense company.

Read also:

