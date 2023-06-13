Ukraine liberates one more settlement in Donetsk Oblast

Makarivka in Donbas has been liberated by Ukrainian forces, with stabilization operations currently in progress.
Soldiers from the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines have released footage from the liberated Makarivka in the Donetsk Oblast.
Ukraine liberates Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast
“The populated area of Makarivka in Donbas has been liberated. Odesa Marines continue to drive the occupiers from Ukrainian soil. This time, the military was at the forefront of liberating the village of Makarivka in the Donetsk Oblast,” they reported.
According to the soldiers, part of the enemy personnel has been destroyed, some captured, and others have fled. Presently, stabilization operations are ongoing in the area.
