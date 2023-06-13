Ukraine liberates one more settlement in Donetsk Oblast

Makarivka in Donbas has been liberated by Ukrainian forces, with stabilization operations currently in progress.

Soldiers from the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines have released footage from the liberated Makarivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine liberates Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast Soldiers from the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines have released footage from the liberated city:https://t.co/CY1mFVS56d pic.twitter.com/KDsQCE3OpO — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 13, 2023

“The populated area of Makarivka in Donbas has been liberated. Odesa Marines continue to drive the occupiers from Ukrainian soil. This time, the military was at the forefront of liberating the village of Makarivka in the Donetsk Oblast,” they reported.

According to the soldiers, part of the enemy personnel has been destroyed, some captured, and others have fled. Presently, stabilization operations are ongoing in the area.

The liberation of Makarivka is part of Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive in the area. Read more about it here:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023