General Staff: Ukrainian troops effectively eliminate Russian artillery on southern front

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces continued to successfully employ counter-battery radars and destroy Russian artillery systems on the southern front, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 6 August 2023.

Over the last day, there were around 30 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Russian forces launched an air strike near Staromaiorske. The town of Vodiane, Vuhledar, Blahodatne, and Staromaiorske in Donetsk oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Russian army conducted unsuccessful counterattacks near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russian forces launched air strikes near Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Orikhiv. Over ten settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Novodarivka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Vesele, Mali Shcherbaky, and Pyatikhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to conduct offensive operations at the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors in northern Ukraine remained unchanged, according to Ukraine’s General Staff. In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), the Russian army shelled more than 30 settlements, including Buchky and Hremyach in Chernihiv Oblast (northern Ukraine); Bobylivka, Vyshenky, Svarkove, Tymofiivka, Pavlivka in Sumy Oblast (northeastern Ukraine; and Odnorobivka, Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Varvarovka, Khatne in Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian Army “is holding steadfastly” and successfully repelled Russian attacks in the area east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes in the areas of Petropavlivka and Podil, Kharkiv Oblast. More than ten settlements were shelled by the Russian artillery and mortars, including Kamianka, Novomlynsk, Zakhidne, Petropavlivka, and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast. Kuzmine and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhniekamianske, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Oblast suffered from intense Russian artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops are holding back the Russian counterattacks in the area northeast of Diliyivka. More than ten settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Chasiv Yar, Predtechine, Bila Hora, and New York in Donetsk Oblast.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), under heavy fire from Russian aircraft and artillery, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled attacks by Russian forces near Avdiyivka. Russian artillery shelled Avdiyivka and Pervomayske in Donetsk Oblast.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to hold back the Russian offensive near the towns of Mariyinka and Krasnohorivka. The Russian forces launched an air strike in the area of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast. Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian artillery fire.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian Air Force launched an air strike at the village of Olhivka. More than 15 settlements in the Kherson Oblast came under artillery fire, including Zolota Balka, Novooleksandrivka, Dudchany, Zmiyivka, Tokarivka, Kherson and Kizomys.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to conduct counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions on the southern front, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery measures, according to the General Staff.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out ten strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment, and two air strikes to hit Russian air defense systems, the General Staff reported.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched 30 missiles and 48 air strikes, and shelled positions of Ukrainian troops and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 32 times using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties, injuries, and damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

