Russian aviation destroyed a closed school in Ukraine’s borderland region, killing a 14-year-old girl

Photo of the destroyed school via Operatyvno ZSU

Around 3:37 p.m., Russian aviation attacked a not working school in the Novhorod-Siverskyy district of Chernihiv Oblast. A 14-year-old girl who was nearby died, Oblast Head Viacheslav Chaus and Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reported.



The school was located in Ukraine’s region bordering Russia, which Ukrainian troops liberated in the spring of 2022.