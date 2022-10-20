Russia involves more than 8,000 Wagner PMC fighters in war against Ukraine – intel report

On Oct.20, the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russia had drafted more than 8,000 mercenaries of the Wagner Group private military company in the war against Ukraine. Most of them are former prisoners.

The task of Wagner fighters is to support smaller groups of experienced contract soldiers.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Wagner mercenaries in Kharkiv Oblast. During interrogation, the fighters provided evidence of their war crimes committed during the occupation. In particular, they carried out so-called “purges” of locals and “hunted down” Donbas war veterans.