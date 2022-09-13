Ukrainian civil servant sued for ‘spying for Russia’

The referent in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine spied for Russia for ten years. He has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

On Sept. 19, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced a civil servant working in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and spying for Russia for 12 years in prison with confiscation of all property.

He had worked for Russia’s intelligence forces from 2007 to 2022, with five years gap from 2010 to 2015.

Russian intelligence enlisted a Ukrainian official in 2007. He copied secret documents with information about the defense sector, the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine, and the State foreign policy for a reward.