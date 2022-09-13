Ukrainian civil servant sued for ‘spying for Russia’

Latest news Ukraine

The referent in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine spied for Russia for ten years. He has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

On Sept. 19, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced a civil servant working in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and spying for Russia for 12 years in prison with confiscation of all property.

He had worked for Russia’s intelligence forces from 2007 to 2022, with five years gap from 2010 to 2015.  

Russian intelligence enlisted a Ukrainian official in 2007. He copied secret documents with information about the defense sector, the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine, and the State foreign policy for a reward. 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags