Russian general Sergey Kisel dismissed from Syrian command, Ukraine’s intelligence says

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence(HUR) reported on 1 December Russia’s military leadership changes in Syria amid the opposition’s offensive. ISW notes that Russia seeks diplomatic solution.

Russia began its military intervention in Syria in September 2015 to support Bashar al-Assad’s regime and secure strategic interests, including access to the Mediterranean via the Tartus naval base. Russian forces carried out extensive airstrikes in Syria, causing significant civilian casualties and widespread infrastructure destruction. These actions were pivotal in maintaining Assad’s grip on power and foreshadowed Russia’s strategy of leveling cities before capturing them, later seen in Ukraine.

HUR says Russia has dismissed General Sergey Kisel from command of its Syrian military contingent following operational failures. Kisel, previously removed from his position during the invasion of Ukraine, was initially reassigned to Syria before being dismissed again, the report notes.

Syrian rebels, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched surprise offensive on 29 November 2024, capturing Aleppo, Syria’s first- or second-largest city, and over 50 towns and villages. They seized key areas, including Aleppo’s international airport, forcing government forces to retreat. In response, Russian and Syrian warplanes intensified airstrikes on rebel-held territories, resulting in significant civilian casualties and displacing thousands.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence report, Russian troops have experienced significant losses after three days of successful offensive operations by pro-Turkish forces. Multiple Russian military units are reportedly surrounded, with hundreds of Russian personnel listed as missing.

The Kremlin has responded to these challenges by deploying General Alexander Chayko, who previously commanded Russian troops in Syria between 2017-2019. Additionally, Russian Navy Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev has appeared at the naval base in Tartus, HUR says.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) provided additional context on 30 November, noting diplomatic efforts to address the situation. Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov speculated that the Syrian opposition forces’ advances allegedly are an “encroachment on Syria’s sovereignty.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in diplomatic communications with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the escalating situation.

ISW notes that it remains uncertain whether Russia can deploy additional assets to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, given its ongoing operational commitments in Ukraine. Earlier, Russia has already withdrawn significant military assets from Syria, including S-300 systems and potentially Wagner Group militants, to support operations in Ukraine.

