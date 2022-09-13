Suspected Russian agents hunting for HIMARS detained in Mykolaiv Oblast – Ukraine’s Security Service

Photo: SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says that it has detained two suspected agents of the Russian special services in Mykolaiv Oblast.

“One of the detainees collected and passed on information about the location and movement of the Armed Forces units in the region. He separately ‘hunted for installations of highly mobile HIMARS artillery missile systems, which are a priority target for the enemy,” according to SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko.

Dekhtiarenko says that the first agent transmitted the coordinates of critical infrastructure objects to the Russians and adjusted the strikes on the Varvarivsky Bridge in Mykolaiv, which “has been documented.”

The second detainee, another resident of Mykolaiv, “worked on the information front.”

The SBU report says that the investigators seized computer equipment and mobile phones from the suspects containing evidence of passing information to Russian special services.

Two more suspected Russian agent was detained in Donetsk Oblast. The SBU says that the suspects scouted the positions of Ukrainian forces near the cities of Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka and transmitted the collected intelligence to Russians using anonymous Telegram channels. The data included precise geolocations on electronic maps and descriptions of facilities, according to SBU.

“Another russian agent was detained in Kropyvnytskyi. He put on Google maps the coordinates of the movement of Ukrainian troops through the territory of the region. The informant passed this information through messenger apps to his relatives in russia, who were in contact with the special services of the aggressor state,” the SBU’s report reads.