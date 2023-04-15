Poland to gradually transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine – Polish President Duda

polish president duda austrian president joint press conference ukraine transfer fighter jets

Polish President Andrzej Duda at a joint press conference with the Austrian President, a video screenshot/ Source: Facebook, the press conference 

Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that Poland would gradually transfer MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine as it replenishes its fleet with FA-50 and later F-35 fighters, as reported by Ukrianska Pravda, citing the joint press conference between President Duda and the Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen.

“We are currently delivering MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine. Probabably, we will gradually transfer the remaining fighter jets to Ukraine from our resources. We will, however, do so as these resources are replenished with new NATO-standard aircraft purchased for the Polish military,” stated President Duda.

President Duda noted that these are FA-50 aircraft purchased from South Korea, with the first units arriving in Poland in the summer of 2023 and F-35 aircraft from the US.

Additionally, President Duda stated that production of F-35s for the Polish Armed Forces has already begun. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who recently visited the US, held talks with the American manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, to discuss the matter.

President Duda added that Poland ranks third, after the US and the UK, regarding military assistance to Ukraine.

According to him, Warsaw has provided Kyiv with more than 300 PT-91 and T-72 tanks, Leopard 2, the Krab (crab) self-propelled howitzers, and Polish-made Piorun man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS).

Furthermore, Poland has already transferred eight MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine and is preparing to transfer six more fighter jets.

