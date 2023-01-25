Slovakia ready to discuss the transfer of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

Slovakia is ready to discuss the transfer of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nagy announced during an online briefing in the media center “Odesa-Ukraine” as Ukrinform reports.

“The planes are currently at one of Slovakia’s bases, and at the moment we are ready to discuss the transfer of these planes to Ukraine. We are waiting for a decision from the Slovak government,” the Minister of Defense said.

He added that the government of Slovakia will take into account the interest of the government of Ukraine. The position of allied countries regarding this transfer will also be taken into account.

“We are currently discussing it, we would like to transfer them (the planes) to Ukraine,” Nagy stressed.

